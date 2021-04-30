Faster & Fitter: Avesh Khan Steps Up to Lead Delhi Pace Battery

In what is his first proper run in the IPL, Avesh, after seven games, stands seven wickets clear of Delhi’s best bowler up until now – Amit Mishra.

Avesh has been an important cog in the wheel for Delhi so far with Ponting saying that he looked in better shape than before.

“He has been ultra-impressive, pretty much from the first day we arrived here for the training camp. Physically, he looks a little bit better, he lost a little bit of weight from last season. He is definitely fitter and bowling faster. He is able to maintain his action better. His lines and lengths and slower ball execution is excellent so far,” Ponting had said early in the season.