Kuldeep Dropped, Jadeja Back: Indian Test Squad For England Tour

The BCCI has announced a 20-man squad for India’s upcoming tour of England with an added 4 players named as standby.

Making a comeback to the Test team is Ravindra Jadeja while Jasprit Bumrah is also back in the squad after requesting for leave during the home series against England to get married. Hanuma Vihari, who got injured during the Test series in Australia, also makes a comeback.

KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha too are part of the 20-man squad but their travel to England will be ‘subject to fitness clearance’ with Rahul having been hospitalise with acute appendicitis last week and Saha testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The big omissions though are Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya. While the spinner was part of the team that played England on 13 February, Pandya was a member of the Test squad during the England series but did not play a game.