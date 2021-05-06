Sakariya & Avesh Among 5 Most Impressive Youngsters in IPL 2021

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic reared its ugly head in IPL 2021’s bio-secure bubble causing the tournament to come to an abrupt halt – right at the halfway point. Only 29 matches were completed in the tournament with Punjab Kings’ defeat to Delhi Capitals being the last of the games.

However, as always, there were some delightful performances in the previous weeks with a few largely unheralded players stepping up for their sides.

For the Rajasthan Royals, the absence of the very influential Jofra Archer opened the doors for someone like Chetan Sakariya, while the delayed arrival of the South African duo Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada afforded Avesh Khan a chance to make his mark for the Delhi Capitals.

Here’s a look at some of the best performing young players in IPL 2021.