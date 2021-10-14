2021 T20 World Cup: Shardul Over Hardik? What India’s Playing XI Could Look Like

The fitness concerns of Hardik Pandya has really troubled India and if he does not bowl at the T20 World Cup, does he merit a place in the XI on his batting. Going by current form, it is difficult to see him hold down his spot as a batter only.

In IPL 2021, Hardik played 12 games and batted in 11 innings scoring all of 127 runs at an average of 14.11 with a highest score of 40 not out.

Unless Hardik can suddenly turn things around in the warm-up games against England on 18 October in Dubai and then Australia on 20 October in Abu Dhabi, the likelihood is that he will be benched.

If Hardik is indeed benched, then India will need a fast-bowling all-rounder and Shardul Thakur, who has been in fine form in the yellow of the Chennai Super Kings led by Dhoni in the UAE leg of the IPL. Shardul has been one of CSK’s top performers this season and indeed has turned up trump in almost all situations even in the India colours.

Till now, Thakur has been the highest-wicket taker for Chennai in the tournament, taking 18 wickets from 15 matches at an economy rate of 8.75. In the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Thakur has scalped 13 wickets in eight matches for Chennai.

Along with Shadul or Hardik, India are definitely going to slot in Ravindra Jadeja as the two all-rounders after the top 5.