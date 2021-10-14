2021 T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Expects Pakistan to Win Against India

“We know how the wicket will behave and the adjustments batters will have to make. On the day who plays the better cricket, wins the match. If you ask me, we will win,” added the star batsman, who is set to play his first T20 World Cup and will make his debut as captain.

Pakistan have been playing their home games in UAE after international teams showed reluctance to travel after the 2009 terror attack on Sri Lanka. While some franchise cricket has been played in recent years, New Zealand, at the eleventh hour, and then England were the latest to pull out of tour to Pakistan.

Pakistan have never beaten India in a World Cup match in either ODIs or T20Is but captain Azam believes they can change the trend.

“We know the pressure and the high intensity of each game, especially the first one. Hopefully, we can win the match and carry the momentum forward. Your belief and confidence as a group matter a lot before a tournament. As a team, our confidence and morale are really high. We are not thinking of the past but the future. We are preparing for that.

“I am fully confident that we are well prepared and will play good cricket on the day,” he added.