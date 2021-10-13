Shardul Thakur Replaces Axar Patel in India’s 2021 T20 World Cup Squad

Axar Patel will remain in the team's bio-bubble as a standy player.
India have made just the one change to their T20 World Cup squad, adding Shardul Thakur to the 15-man line-up, in place of Axar Patel.
Patel, however, does stay back in the UAE, as part of the standby list of players for the T20 World Cup.
Apart from the 15 members of the squad and three stand-by players, the BCCI has also asked Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and K. Gowtham to join the team's bio-bubble to assist in the preparations for the big event.
India's opening fixture of the tournament is on 24 October against Pakistan.
Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami
Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel
With most of the Team India players already in the bio-bubble for the World Cup, the preparations will officially get underway with two practise matches next week.
Virat Kohli's men will first take on England on 18 October in Dubai and then Australia on 20 October in Abu Dhabi.
A total of 16 warm-up matches are being played before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.
The first set of warm-up fixtures began on Tuesday (12 Oct), featuring all the eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament. Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.
The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18, and conclude on October 20, with the eight confirmed Super12 teams set to play two warm-up matches each.
