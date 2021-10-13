Shardul Thakur Replaces Axar Patel in India’s 2021 T20 World Cup Squad

India have made just the one change to their T20 World Cup squad, adding Shardul Thakur to the 15-man line-up, in place of Axar Patel.

Patel, however, does stay back in the UAE, as part of the standby list of players for the T20 World Cup.

Apart from the 15 members of the squad and three stand-by players, the BCCI has also asked Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and K. Gowtham to join the team's bio-bubble to assist in the preparations for the big event.

India's opening fixture of the tournament is on 24 October against Pakistan.