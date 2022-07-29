Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CWG 2022 Live, Day 1: Sindhu, Manika, Women's Cricket & Hockey Teams in Action

CWG 2022 Live, Day 1: Sindhu, Manika, Women's Cricket & Hockey Teams in Action

Commonwealth Games 2022: All the latest updates from Indians in action on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games
The Quint
Sports
Published:

Live updates from Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

|

(Photo: SAI/MYAS)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Live updates from Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.</p></div>

  • Women's cricket makes its debut at the Commonwealth Games today with the T20I match between India and Australia, starting 3:30pm IST.

  • The Indian women's hockey team also open their campaign, against Ghana, at 6:30pm IST.

  • PV Sindhu is part of the badminton mixed team event where India take on Pakistan at 6:30pm IST.

India's Schedule on Day 1 of CWG

SWIMMING

Kushagra Rawat - 400m FreeStyle Heats (3:11 pm) Sajan Prakash - 50m Butterfly Heats (4:03 pm) Srihari Nataraj - 100m BackStroke H (3 pm) Kushagra Rawat - (if qualified)- 400m Freestyle Final (7:07 pm)

CRICKET

India vs Australia- Group A Premiminary Round (3:30 pm)

Also Read'We're Excited': Smriti Mandhana on Women's Cricket Debut at Commonwealth Games

BOXING

Shiva Thapa - men's 63.5kg Round of 32 (5pm)

GYMNASTICS

Yogeshwar, Satyajit, Saif - men's individual and team qualifying (4:30 pm) Men's team final (if qualified) (10:00 pm)

HOCKEY

India v Ghana- Women Group Stage (6:30 pm)

LAWN BOWLS

Tania Choudhary- Women Singles Sectional Play Round 1 (1 pm) Chandan Kumar, Navneet Singh, Mridul Borgohain - Men's Triple Sectional Play Round 1 (1pm) Chandan Kumar, Navneet Singh, Mridul Borgohain - Men's Triple Sectional Play Round 2 (4pm) Tania Choudhary- Women Singles Sectional Play Round 2 (4pm) Sunil Bahadur, Dinesh Kumar- Men's Pairs Sectional Play Round 1 (7:30pm) Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni- Women's Fours Sectional Play Round 1 (7:30pm) Sunil Bahadur, Dinesh Kumar- Men's Pairs Sectional Play Round 2(10:30pm) Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni- Women's Fours Sectional Play Round 1 (10:30pm)

SQUASH

Anahat Singh- Women's singles Round of 64 (11pm) Abhay Singh - Men's singles Round of 64 (11:45pm)

Also Read14-Year-Old Anahat Singh, The Youngest Indian at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Team - Group 3 Match 1 (4;30 pm) Women's Team- Group 2 Match 1 (2pm)

Women's Team- Group 2 Match 3 (8:30pm) Men's Team - Group 3 Match 3 (11 pm)

TRACK CYCLING

Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh- Men 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification (3:25 pm) Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala- Women Team Sprint Qualification (4:12 pm) Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow- Men Team Sprint Qualification (4:46 pm) Men Team 4000m Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (9:50 pm) Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (10:25 pm) Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (10:33 pm)

TRIATHLON

Adarsh, Vishwanath - Men Final (3:31 pm) Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (7:01 pm).

BADMINTON

India vs Pakistan - group stage of mixed team event (6:30pm)

Also ReadCommonwealth Games 2022: Day 1 Schedule of the Indian Contingent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Day 1 Starts at 1pm IST

After four long years, the Commonwealth Games is now back and action gets underway today across Birmingham with athletes starting their medal campaigns.

India has some big matches on the opening day with the women's cricket team taking on top ranked Australia in what will be women's cricket's debut match in CWG history. That game gets underway at 3:30pm IST.

Also in action are two big stars from the Gold Coast edition - PV Sindhu and Manika Batra who will be competing in the team events today.

Also ReadIn Pictures: Indian Contingent Join Festivities at CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT