CWG 2022 Live, Day 1: Sindhu, Manika, Women's Cricket & Hockey Teams in Action

After four long years, the Commonwealth Games is now back and action gets underway today across Birmingham with athletes starting their medal campaigns.

India has some big matches on the opening day with the women's cricket team taking on top ranked Australia in what will be women's cricket's debut match in CWG history. That game gets underway at 3:30pm IST.

Also in action are two big stars from the Gold Coast edition - PV Sindhu and Manika Batra who will be competing in the team events today.