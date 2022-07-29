Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 2 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will both be in action on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022
(Photo: The Quint)
India will be looking to maintain the momentum and finish the second day of the games with the same zest and intensity after a very successful Day 1 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Day 2 of action of the 2022 CWG will include a star-studded weightlifting competition, including Mirabai Chanu while Tokyo medallist Lovlina Borgohain will also start her campaign.
Men's Marathon Final - Nitender Rawat
Men's 55kg - Sanket Mahadev and Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (Final at 6:15pm)
Women's 55kg - Mirabai Chanu (Final at 10:15pm)
1:30 PM - Qualifying Round 2 - India vs Sri Lanka
11:30PM - Qualifying Round 3 - India vs Australia
Women's Team Round 3 (India vs Guyana)
Men's Team Round 3 (India vs Northern Island)
8:30 PM - Women's Team Quarterfinal (if qualified)
Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat
Men's 57kg - MD. Hussamuddin
Men's 92kg - Sanjeet
Women's 70kg - Lovlina Borgohain
Men's and Women’s Singles Round of 32
Women's Team Final and Individuals Qualification - Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Natraj, Protistha Samanta
Women's Pool Stage - India vs Wales
