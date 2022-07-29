Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 2 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Olympic sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 2 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

On Day 2, star athletes such as Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will be seen in action
Prajakta Bhawsar
Olympic Sports
Published:

Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will both be in action on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022

India will be looking to maintain the momentum and finish the second day of the games with the same zest and intensity after a very successful Day 1 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Day 2 of action of the 2022 CWG will include a star-studded weightlifting competition, including Mirabai Chanu while Tokyo medallist Lovlina Borgohain will also start her campaign.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 2

Athletics - Starts at 11:30 AM

Men's Marathon Final - Nitender Rawat

Lawn Bowls – Starts at 1 PM

Weightlifting - Starts at 1:30 PM

Men's 55kg - Sanket Mahadev and Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (Final at 6:15pm)

Women's 55kg - Mirabai Chanu (Final at 10:15pm)

Badminton - Mixed Team Event

1:30 PM - Qualifying Round 2 - India vs Sri Lanka

11:30PM - Qualifying Round 3 - India vs Australia

Table Tennis - Starts at 2 PM

Women's Team Round 3 (India vs Guyana)

Men's Team Round 3 (India vs Northern Island)

8:30 PM - Women's Team Quarterfinal (if qualified)

Cycling - Starts at 2:30 PM

Swimming - Starts at 3 PM

Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat

Boxing - Starts at 4:30 PM

Men's 57kg - MD. Hussamuddin

Men's 92kg - Sanjeet

Women's 70kg - Lovlina Borgohain

Squash - Starts at 4:30 PM

Men's and Women’s Singles Round of 32

Gymnastics (Artistic) – Starts at 9 PM

Women's Team Final and Individuals Qualification - Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Natraj, Protistha Samanta

Hockey - Starts at 11:30 PM

Women's Pool Stage - India vs Wales

