CWG: Ashleigh Gardner's Late Charge Helps Aus Trump India, Win Cricket Opener

A nail-biter in women's cricket's debut match at the Commonwealth Games and Meg Lanning's number one ranked T20 team managed to pull off a victory from a tough spot, against India on Friday.

After electing to bat first, Shafali Verma and Kaur's stroked-filled innings helped India post 154/8 with the skipper smashing a half century.

In reply, Australia were in trouble in the first over itself with Alyssa Healy losing her wicket on the second ball to Renuka Singh. Singh then turned the tide fully in India's favour with the wickets of Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney in the third over as the Aussies were reduced to 21/3 in 2.5 overs.

Ashleigh Gardner though changed the tide in Australia favour, scoring an unbeaten 52 to help the side chase down the target in 19 overs. They won the match by 3 wickets