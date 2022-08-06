Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Indian Winners at Birmingham CWG

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Day 8: Know the top teams at Birmingham CWG 2022.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 officially began on 29 July 2022 with a grand opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the UK. The Birmingham CWG 2022 is a 12-day sports extravaganza that is scheduled to formally end on 8 August 2022. Each day viewers all across the world wait to look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally. People are excited to know about the Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 Medal Tally, which took place on Friday, 5 August 2022.
They are excited to know the position of the Indian Contingent in the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally on Day 8, Friday, 5 August 2022. We are here to update the viewers with all the latest details on the Birmingham CWG 2022. The Indian Contingent has climbed up to Rank 5 in the CWG 2022 Medal Tally on Day 8, Friday, 5 August 2022.
In the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally, India has bagged 26 medals which include 9 Gold, 8 Silver, and 9 Bronze till date, Friday, 5 August 2022.
Let's take a look at the list of winners from India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 till Day 8 and the latest CWG 2022 medal tally:
Mirabai Chanu: Gold; Women's Weightlifting (49kg)
Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (67kg)
Achinta Sheuli: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (73kg)
Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, and Sharath Achanta: Gold; Men's Table Tennis Championship
Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey: Gold; Women's Fours – Lawn Bowls
Sudhir: Gold, Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting
Sanket Sargar: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (55kg)
Vikas Thakur: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (96kg)
Bindyarani Sorokhaibam: Silver; Women's Weightlifting (55kg)
Sushila Likmabam: Silver; Women's Judo Championship (48kg)
Badminton Mixed Team: Silver
Tulika Maan: Silver, Women's Judo (78kg)
Murali Sreeshankar: Silver, Men's Long Jump
Gururaja Poojary: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (61kg)
Vijay Kumar Yadav: Bronze; Men's Judo
Harjinder Kaur: Bronze; Women's Weightlifting (71kg)
Lovepreet Singh: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (109kg)
Saurav Ghosal: Bronze, Men's Singles Squash
Gurdeep Singh: Bronze, Weightlifting (109kg)
Tejaswin Shankar: Bronze, Men's High Jump Athletics
Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Deepak Punia: Gold; Wrestling.
Anshu Malik: Silver; Wrestling (Women's 57 kg).
Divya Kakran: Bronze; Wrestling (Women's 68 kg).
Mohit Grewal: Bronze; Wrestling (Men's 125 kg).
Now that we have spoken about all the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian winners till Day 8, let's take a look at the recent medal tally. It is important to note that Australia continues to lead the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally followed by England and Canada.
Here is the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally for Day 8 on Friday, 5 August 2022. Take a look at the position of the countries in the medal table:
Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham Medal Tally for Day 8.
