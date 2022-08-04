Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 7 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Day 7 schedule of Indians in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The week at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has been jam-packed with action. Several current Commonwealth Games records have been broken, fulfilling the promise that the first six days of sporting action would showcase the greatest of sports to the globe.
India has looked solid at these competitions, breaking a few CWG records along the way, particularly in weightlifting.
On Day 7, The boxers will compete for further medal assurances after Day 6 gave India three medals across disciplines, and assured of a couple more. India's long-jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Anees will strive for podium finish while the men's Hockey Team will lock horns with Wales in their last group match.
Women's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round - Sarita Singh, Manju Bala
3:03pm - Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 2 - Hima Das
AUG 5 - 12:12am - Men's Long Jump Finals - Murali Sreeshankar, Muhmmed Anees Yahiya
Mixed Doubles Round of 64 - Sanil/ Reeth
Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Sathiyan/Manika
Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Sharath/Sreeja
Women's Singles Round of 32 - Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra
Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Harmeet/Sanil and Sharath/Sathiyan
Mne's Singles - Mridul Borgohain
Rhythmic Gymnastics - Bavleen Kaur- Individual Qualification
Over 48kg - 51kg Quarterfinals - Amit Panghal
6:15pm - Over 67kg - 60kg Quarterfinals - Jasmine Lamboria
8:00pm - Over 92kg Quarterfinals - Sagar Ahlawat
AUG 5 - 12:30pm - Over 63.5kg - 67kg Quarterfinals - Rohit Tokas
Mixed Doubles Round OF 16 - Sunayna/Anahat
6pm - Mixed Doubles Round OF 16 - Senthilkumar/Abhay
7pm - Mixed Doubles Round OF 16 - Dipika/Saurav
11pm - Mixed Doubles Round OF 16 - Joshana/Harinder
AUG 5 - 12:30am - Mixed Doubles Round OF 16 - Joshana/Dipika
Men’s Pool B: India vs Wales
