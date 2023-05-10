World Boxing Championships: India Script History as 3 Boxers Assure Medals

The Indian contingent at the 2023 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships scripted history on Tuesday, 10 May, by confirming three medals. This achievement marks India’s best-ever showing at the competition, having never won three medals in a solitary edition previously.

The first pugilist to confirm a medal for India was Deepak Bhoria, who is competing in the flyweight (51kg) category. Having won the first three bouts comfortably, recording a 5-0 margin in each match, he extended his flawless streak by breezing past Kyrgyzstan’s Nurzhigit Diushabaev by the same margin.