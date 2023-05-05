Neeraj Chopra Begins Title Defence With Doha Diamond League Triumph

Neeraj Chopra won the Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.67m.
Neeraj Chopra started his 2023 campaign exactly how he finished last season, adding yet another accolade to his record. The defending Diamond League champion, Neeraj won the Doha Diamond League javelin throw event on Friday, 5 May, with the best throw of 88.68m.
The Olympic gold medallist, who also is the first Indian to win a Diamond League title, faced a tall order in this event, with fellow Tokyo Olympics medallist, Jakub Vadlejch, and World Athletics Championships winner, Anderson Peters also competing for glory.
Czech Republic’s Vadlejch had to settle for second place, with his best throw being 88.63m, while with a throw of 85.88m, Granada’s Peters took the third spot.
Doha Diamond League: Javelin Throw Standings.
The next men’s javelin throw event in this season’s Diamond League will take place at Lausanne, Switzerland, on 30 June. It has also been included in the programme for the Monaco edition, taking place on 21 July, and the Eugene event, which will mark the final of the 2023 Diamond League, and will take place between 16 and 17 September.
