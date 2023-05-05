Neeraj Chopra Begins Title Defence With Doha Diamond League Triumph

Neeraj Chopra started his 2023 campaign exactly how he finished last season, adding yet another accolade to his record. The defending Diamond League champion, Neeraj won the Doha Diamond League javelin throw event on Friday, 5 May, with the best throw of 88.68m.

The Olympic gold medallist, who also is the first Indian to win a Diamond League title, faced a tall order in this event, with fellow Tokyo Olympics medallist, Jakub Vadlejch, and World Athletics Championships winner, Anderson Peters also competing for glory.