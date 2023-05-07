IOC Working To Help Russian, Belarusian Athletes Compete Under Neutrality

Boycott Would Only Punish Athletes: IOC President

Bach further admitted that there is the risk of politicization about the decision but he insisted "any kind of boycott would only punish their own athletes".

"You know the statements of governments who want to decide the people who can participate in the Olympics, the international sports competition, and who not," he commented. "We have to be very firm that these decisions have to be taken by the responsible sports organizations."

"I see that the governments, it's their right to express their position," Bach said. "But that they also realize that any kind of boycott would only punish their own athletes and would deprive their people to be proud of their athletes of their Olympic performances."