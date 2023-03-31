Talking World Domination, Trials & Her Mother's Concerns With Nikhat Zareen

'It feels good to see God make my dreams come true,' says a smiling Nikhat Zareen as she celebrates her second Boxing World Championship gold within 10 months.

In just the last one year, the 26-year-old has gone from being 'the girl who challenge Mary Kom' to a two-time World Champion and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist. Her rise has been meteoric, but that's exactly what she had promised when she asked for a trial against the legendary senior boxer in the Olympic weight category they both shared.

Nikhat sat down for an interview with The Quint a day after successfully defending her World title at her home World Championships in New Delhi. Here are some excerpts from the interview.