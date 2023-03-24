Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023: Nikhat & Lovlina Finals Live Streaming

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Boxing Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023: Nikhat & Lovlina Finals Live Streaming

Raajwrita Dutta
Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 final round live streaming details are stated here.

(Photo: BFI)

Nikhat Zareen has maintained her dominance in the Women’s World Boxing Championship as she enters into the final stage. She defeated Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia on Thursday, 23 March 2023. Lovlina Borgohain has also qualified for the final round of the Women's World Boxing Championships 2023. People in India are excited to watch Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain in action in the Women's World Boxing Championships final bouts that are set to take place very soon. One must know the latest details.

Both, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will play on Sunday, 26 March 2023, in the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023. It is important to note that Lovlina Bogohain defeated China’s Li Qian on Thursday, 23 March, to enter the World Championship final. While Lovlina easily played the first round, she faced difficulties in the second but finally won.

Now, viewers are excited to watch the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 finals where Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain are gearing up to play. You can watch the entire live streaming on the scheduled date. Keep reading to know the details.

When will Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 finals take place?

All viewers should note that Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will play in the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 finals on Sunday, 26 March, as per schedule.

What time will Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 finals start?

The Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 finals are set to start at 6 pm IST. You can watch your favourite boxing champions, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain in action, at the scheduled time on Sunday. Stay alert to watch the live streaming.

Which TV channels will broadcast Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain's Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 finals live in India?

As per the latest details, you can watch the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 finals live television broadcast on Doordarshan and Sony network channels in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 finals in India?

You can watch the live streaming of the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final bouts on the SonyLiv app and website. You can also watch the live streaming on the official YouTube channel of Doordarshan.

All viewers can watch Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain play live in the final round on Sunday.

