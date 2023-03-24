Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live

Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 live streaming details
(Image: myKhel)
Cricket fans who have been waiting to see their favorite cricketers in action must know that now there wait is over since Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 has brought the different stars together on the filed once again. The tournament began with its first match on Wednesday, 22 March 2023 while the last match of the tournament will be played on 30 March 2023.
This tournament will be played for nine days and it has been organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI). In total, the six teams will play 18 matches at the VVIP Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Uttar Pradesh.
The six teams which will compete in the Legends Cricket Trophy include Chandigarh Champs, Nagpur Ninjas, Patna Warriors, Vizag Titans, Indore Knights, and Guwahati Avengers.
Firstly, the teams will lock horns with each other in the group stage and then when the top four sides in the points table progress through to the semi-finals.
Some of our leading former Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa, among others will participate in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2023.
The Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 can be watched live on Indian national broadcaster Doordarshan. Fans can also stream all the games live on the Fancode app or website.
All the matches will be played at 3 PM or 7:30 PM IST.
22 March
Match 1- Chandigarh Champs vs Guwahati Avengers, 3:00 PM
Match 2- Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas, 7:30 PM
23 March
Match 3- Indore Knights vs Chandigarh Champs, 3:00 PM
Match 4- Nagpur Ninjas vs Vizag Titans, 7:30 PM
24 March
Match 5- Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors, 3:00 PM
Match 6- Chandigarh Champs vs Vizag Titans, 7:30 PM
25 March
Match 7- Indore Knights vs Guwahati Avengers, 3:00 PM
Match 8- Vizag Titans vs Patna Warriors, 7:30 PM
26 March
Match 9- Guwahati Avengers vs Vizag Titans, 10:30 AM
Match 10- Chandigarh Champs vs Nagpur Ninjas, 3:00 PM
Match 11- Patna Warriors vs Indore Knights, 7.30 PM
27 March
Match 12- Chandigarh Champs vs Patna Warriors, 3:00 PM
Match 13- Guwahati Avengers vs Nagpur Ninjas, 7:30 PM
28 March
Match 14- Guwahati Avengers vs Patna Warriors, 3:00 PM
Match 15- Vizag Titans vs Indore Knights, 7:30 PM
29 March
Semi-final 1 - 3:00 PM
Semi-final 2 - 7:30 PM
30 March
Final - 7:30 PM
