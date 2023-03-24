Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live

Cricket fans who have been waiting to see their favorite cricketers in action must know that now there wait is over since Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 has brought the different stars together on the filed once again. The tournament began with its first match on Wednesday, 22 March 2023 while the last match of the tournament will be played on 30 March 2023.

This tournament will be played for nine days and it has been organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI). In total, the six teams will play 18 matches at the VVIP Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Uttar Pradesh.

The six teams which will compete in the Legends Cricket Trophy include Chandigarh Champs, Nagpur Ninjas, Patna Warriors, Vizag Titans, Indore Knights, and Guwahati Avengers.

Firstly, the teams will lock horns with each other in the group stage and then when the top four sides in the points table progress through to the semi-finals.

Some of our leading former Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa, among others will participate in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2023.