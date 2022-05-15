Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen Through to Quarter-Final

Nikhat Zareen is through to the QF at the Boxing World Champs
Image: BFI
Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen continues to progress at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in the 52kg category.
On Sunday, Nikhat showed great determination during her bout against Mongolia's Lutsaik Han by an unanimous 5-0 decision.
The win takes her into the quarter-final.
(More follows)
