Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Indian Winners’ List on Day 3 and Top Countries

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally is updated here after Day 3 sports on Tuesday, 26 September.
The 19th edition of the Asian Games 2023 formally started on 23 September and it is set to end on 8 October. A 655-member Indian contingent is taking part in the Asian Games this year. As per the latest official details, the continental multisport event is being held in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. People are excited to see the updated Asian Games 2023 medal tally to know where India stands after day 3 on Tuesday, 26 September 2023.
The Asian Games 2023 medal tally keeps changing after the countries win medals in different sports. A total of 481 events are set to be contested in the Asian Games this year. After the Asian Games 2023 day 3 activities, viewers are excited to know all the winners and the medals they won today, Tuesday, 26 September.
Here is everything you should know about the Asian Games medal tally table. We have the names of the top countries and the players who won medals for India on Wednesday.
Take a look at the names of the players who won medals for India in the Asian Games 2023 so far:
Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ramita Jindal: Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle team – Silver medal.
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Sing: Rowing, Men's lightweight double sculls –Silver medal.
Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram: Rowing, Men's pair – Bronze medal.
Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, and DU Pande: Rowing, Men's eight – Silver medal.
Ramita Jindal: Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle – Bronze medal.
Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Divyansh Singh Panwar: Shooting, Men's 10m air rifle team – Gold medal.
Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish: Rowing, Men's four – Bronze medal.
Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh: Rowing, Men's Quadruple – Bronze medal.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: Shooting, Men's 10m air rifle – Bronze medal.
Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, and Anish Bhanwala: Shooting, Men's 25m rapid fire pistol team – Bronze medal.
Indian cricket team: Cricket, Women's T20 cricket – Gold medal.
Neha Thakur: Sailing, Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 – Silver medal.
Eabad Ali: Sailing, Men's Windsurfer - RS:X – Bronze medal.
Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela: Equestrian, Dressage Team – Gold medal.
Let's take a look at the Asian Games medal tally 2023 to know all the top countries after the Day 3 matches on Tuesday, 26 September:
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Shooting
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Rowing
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Cricket
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sailing
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Equestrian
|1
|0
|0
|1
