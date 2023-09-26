Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Men's Hockey Team In Action vs Singapore

Asian Games 2023
On Day 1 and Day 2 of the 19th Asian Games, the Indian contingent added a total of 11 medals to India's tally.
So far, Indian have won five medals in Rowing, five medals in Shooting, and one medal in Cricket.
Day 3 of the Asian Games will see Indian Men's Hockey Team in action against Singapore.
Later in the day, Manu Bhaker and Bhavani Devi will also kickstart their campaign.
Fencing: Bhavani Devi got off to a winning start as she defeated Singapore's Juliet Jie Min Heng 5-2 in her first group stage bout in women’s sabre individual event.
In her second group stage, she thumped DSaudi Arabia's Alhammad 5-1.
The India duo do not look too good at the moment. They are ranked ninth in the table with a combined total of 354.4. Only top 6 pairs will qualify.
India's men's skeet team is led by Gurjoat Siingh Khangura, who scored two out of three points in the opening round.
India’s Divyansh Panwar Singh gets off the mark with a 10.5 while Ramita begins with 10.4.
With 66.706 points to her name, India's Sudipti Haleja is placed second in the standing, behind Korea's Hyeok Kim (66.765).
Here's what India's playing XI looks like for their match against Singapore:
With 11 medals so far in their bag including 2 gold, three silver and six bronze, the Indian team ranks sixth in the 2023 Asian Games standings.
Equestrian is underaway and the Indian athletes participating in the Dressage - Team Final and Individual Qualification events are Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela, and Divyakriit Singh, who are currently participating.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 3rd day of the 2023 Asian Games at Hangzhou, China. Stay tuned for all the live updates of the events taking place today.
