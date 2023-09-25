Asian Games 2023 India Schedule on Day 3 for 26 September: Events, Timing & More

The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 started from 23 September 2023. The Indian contingent had a great start in the ongoing Asian Games, as they won five medals on Day 1. On Day 2, six more medals were added to the India's Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally, which included 2 gold medals. So far, the Indian athletes have won five medals in Rowing, five medals in Shooting, and one medal in Cricket.

A new world record was set by the 10m Air Rifle team of India on Day 2 of Asian Games 2023 by winning a gold medal. The team included Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh, and Divyansh Singh Panwar. The India women's cricket team also added to the gold tally by winning the final match against Sri Lanka.

Let us have a look at the Asian Games 2023 India schedule for Day 3 on Tuesday, 26 September 2023.