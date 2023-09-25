Asian Games 2023 India Schedule on Day 3 for 26 September: Events, Timing & More

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule on Day 3 for 25 September 2023.
The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 started from 23 September 2023. The Indian contingent had a great start in the ongoing Asian Games, as they won five medals on Day 1. On Day 2, six more medals were added to the India's Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally, which included 2 gold medals. So far, the Indian athletes have won five medals in Rowing, five medals in Shooting, and one medal in Cricket.
A new world record was set by the 10m Air Rifle team of India on Day 2 of Asian Games 2023 by winning a gold medal. The team included Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh, and Divyansh Singh Panwar. The India women's cricket team also added to the gold tally by winning the final match against Sri Lanka.
Let us have a look at the Asian Games 2023 India schedule for Day 3 on Tuesday, 26 September 2023.
On Day 3, the India schedule of Asian Games 2023 includes the following:
5:30 am: Equestrian (Dressage – Individual & Team); Medal Event
6:30 am: Fencing (Women’s Individual Sabre – Bhavani Devi); Prelims
Men’s Hockey (India vs Singapore)
Pool Match
7:10 am: Esports (Street Fighter V); Round of 32
7:30 am: Judo (Women’s -78kg – Indubala Devi); Round of 16
Judo (Women’s +78kg – Tulika Maan); Round of 16
Judo (Men’s -100kg – Avtar Singh); Round of 16
Shooting (Men’s Individual & Team Skeet); Qualification
Shooting (Women’s Individual & Team Skeet); Qualification
Shooting (Women’s 25m Pistol Team); Qualification
Shooting (10m Air Rifle Mixed Team); Qualification
Squash (Men’s Team – India vs Singapore); Pool Match
Squash (Women’s Team – India vs Pakistan); Pool Match
Swimming (Multiple Events); Heat
Tennis (Women’s Singles – Ankita Raina); Round 3
Tennis (Men’s Singles – Ramkumar Ramanathan); Round 3
Cycling Heats Men; Team sprint
7:51 am: Cycling Heats Men; Team sprint
8:15 am: Shooting (10m Air Rifle Mixed Team); Medal Event (If Qualified)
9:00 am: Tennis (Women’s Singles – Rutuja Bhosale); Round 3
9:06 AM: Cycling Heats Men; Team pursuit
10:00 am: Tennis (Women’s Doubles – India 1 vs Thailand 1); Round 2
10:30 am: Tennis (Men’s Singles – Sumit Nagal); Round 3
11:30 am: Tennis (Women’s Doubles – India 2 vs Hong Kong 1); Round 2
12:30 pm: Boxing (Men’s 51-57kg – Sachin); Round of 32
Chess (Men’s & Women’s Individual); Round 5
1:00 pm: Tennis (Mixed Doubles – India 2 vs Pakistan 2); Round 2
2:30 pm: Chess (Men’s & Women’s Individual); Round 6
4:00 pm: Fencing (Women’s Individual Sabre – Bhavani Devi); Semi-Final (If Qualified)
Volleyball (Men’s Team – India vs Pakistan); 5th-Place Playoff
4:30 pm: Squash (Men’s Team – India vs Qatar); Pool Match
5 pm: Swimming (Multiple Events); Medal Events.
Wushu (Men’s 70kg – Suraj Yadav); Quarter-Final
5:30 pm: Chess (Men’s & Women’s Individual); Round 7
5:50 pm: Fencing (Women’s Individual Sabre – Bhavani Devi); Final (If Qualified).
6:15 pm: Boxing (Men’s +92kg – Narender); Round of 16
All sports events of the Asian Games 2023 will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website in India.
All sports events of the Asian Games 2023 will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network.
