Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Full List of Indian Medal Winners Till 5 October

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally Table: Updated List of Total Medals Won by India on 5 October 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 officially began from 23 September 2023, and will conclude on 8 October. A total of 655 athletes are participating in the ongoing Asian Games across different sports.
The Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023 changes daily at the end of the day. The country with maximum gold medals leads the medals tally list followed by silver medal winners, and then bronze winners.
Till Thursday, 5 October 2023, the total number of medals won by India is 86 including 21 gold, 32 silver and 33 bronze. Talking about the country-wise medal tally, China is leading with 332 medals, followed by Japan and South Korea with each 147 medals. India is at number 4 in the Asian Games Medal Tally table.
So far, the maximum number of medals for India have been won by athletics (29) followed by shooters (22). Here is the full list of medals won by India in different sports.
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Archery
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Athletics
|6
|14
|9
|29
|Badminton
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Boxing
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Bridge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canoeing
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cricket
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Equestrian
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Field Hockey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Golf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kabaddi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roller sports
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Rowing
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Sailing
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Shooting
|7
|9
|6
|22
|Squash
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Table tennis
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tennis
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wrestling
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Wushu
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Total
|21
|32
|33
|86
Here is the list of all medals won by India on Thursday, 5 October 2023.
Aditi Swami
Jyothi Surekha Vennam
Parneet Kaur
Harinder Pal Sandhu
Dipika Pallikal
Abhishek Verma
Ojas Deotale
Prathamesh Jawkar
Saurav Ghosal
Antim Panghal
Here is the updated list of all Indian medal winners in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou.
Divyansh Singh Panwar
Rudrankksh Patil
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Harmanpreet Kaur
Smriti Mandhana
Shafali Verma
Jemimah Rodrigues
Deepti Sharma
Richa Ghosh
Uma Chetry
Anusha Bareddy
Amanjot Kaur
Devika Vaidya
Pooja Vastrakar
Titas Sadhu
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Minnu Mani
Kanika Ahuja
Anush Agarwalla
Hriday Vipul Chheda
Divyakirti Singh
Sudipti Hajela
Esha Singh
Manu Bhaker
Rhythm Sangwan
Sift Kaur Samra
Arjun Singh Cheema
Shiva Narwal
Sarabjot Singh
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Akhil Sheoran
Swapnil Kusale
Palak Gulia
Rohan Bopanna
Rutuja Bhosale
Kynan Chenai
Prithviraj Tondaiman
Zoravar Singh Sandhu
Avinash Sable
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Parul Chaudhary
Annu Rani
Mehuli Ghosh
Ramita Jindal
Ashi Chouksey
Arvind Singh
Arjun Lal Jat
Jaswinder Singh
Bheem Singh
Punit Kumar
Ashish Goliyan
Neeraj Maan
Naresh Kalwaniya
Neetish Kumar
Charanjeet Singh
Dhananjay Pande
Neha Thakur
Ashi Chouksey
Sift Kaur Samra
Manini Kaushik
Esha Singh
Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Naorem Roshibina Devi
Divya T. S.
Esha Singh
Palak Gulia
Saketh Myneni
Ramkumar Ramanathan
Esha Singh
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Sarabjot Singh
Divya T. S.
Aditi Ashok
Manisha Keer
Preeti Rajak
Rajeshwari Kumari
Harmilan Bains
Ajay Kumar Saroj
Murali Sreeshankar
Jyothi Yarraji
Lakshya Sen
Srikanth Kidambi
Prannoy H. S.
Mithun Manjunath
Chirag Shetty
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Arjun M.R.
Dhruv Kapila
Rohan Kapoor
K. Sai Pratheek
Parul Chaudhary
Ancy Sojan
Muhammad Ajmal
Vithya Ramraj
Rajesh Ramesh
Subha Venkatesan
Mohammed Afsal
Tejaswin Shankar
Babu Lal Yadav
Lekh Ram
Satnam Singh
Parminder Singh
Jakar Khan
Sukhmeet Singh
Ramita Jindal
Jaswinder Singh
Bheem Singh
Punit Kumar
Ashish
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Adarsh Singh
Vijayveer Sidhu
Anish Bhanwala
Eabad Ali
Ashi Chouksey
Gurjoat Siingh Khangura
Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
Vishnu Saravanan
Anush Agarwalla
Joshna Chinappa
Dipika Pallikal
Anahat Singh
Tanvi Khanna
Kiran Baliyan
Kynan Chenai
Nikhat Zareen
Jinson Johnson
Seema Punia
Agsara Nandini
Vikram Ingale
Siddhant Kamble
Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
Anand Kumar
Aarathy Kasturi Raj
Heeral Sadhu
Karthika Jagadeeshwaran
Sanjana Bathula
Sutirtha Mukherjee
Ayhika Mukherjee
Priti Lamba
Arjun Singh
Sunil Singh Salam
Preeti Pawar
Vithya Ramraj
Praveen Chithravel
Narinder Berwal
In the overall Asian Games 2023 medal tally table (Country-Wise), following are the top countries based on the number of medals won.
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally. India is at 4th position.
