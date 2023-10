Asian Games 2023 India Schedule On 6 Oct: Watch Hockey, Kabaddi & Cricket Events

The Asian Games 2023 event is moving towards its final stage and we are back with the full India schedule in the Asian Games 2023. Till now, India has maintained its 4th position with 21 gold medals, 32 silver medals, and 33 bronze medals. On 6 October 2023, the Indian men’s hockey team will be playing for gold against Japan at Hangzhou 2023 while fans can get ready for the India vs. Pakistan clash in the men’s kabaddi campaign. HS Prannoy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will be playing in the semi-finals for badminton events at the Asian Games 2023 while Bajrang Punia and Aman Sehrawat will be the stars in wrestling events at Hangzhou 2023.

Let's have a look at the full schedule of India for the Asian Games 2023 on 6 October 2023.