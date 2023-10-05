Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian games  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian Games: Wrestlers Pooja Gehlot, Antim Panghal to Play Bronze Medal Matches

Asian Games: Wrestlers Pooja Gehlot, Antim Panghal to Play Bronze Medal Matches

Asian Games: Pooja Gehlot lost to Japan's Remina Yoshimoto while Antim lost to Akari Fujinami in quarters
IANS
Asian Games
Published:

Antim Panghal to play the bronze medal match at the Asian Games

Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot lost to two-time Asian Champion Japan's Remina Yoshimoto in the women's freestyle 50kg semifinal and will play for bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games, on Thursday.

The Japanese secured a victory by technical superiority over the Indian. Pooja will wrestle, next with Aktenge Keunimjaeva in the bronze medal bout.

Two-time reigning U20 champion Antim Panghal, too, will feature in the women's 53kg bronze medal bout against Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Bolortuyaa Bat-Ochiryn.

Reigning Asian Champion, Antim, who lost her quarterfinal bout against Japan's Akari Fujinami by Fall, advanced to the bronze medal bout via repechage, wherein she received a bye.

Meanwhile, Naveen, won his Greco-Roman 130kg repechage bout against Timothy Yu Loh of Singapore while Mansi Ahlawat beat South Korea's Jeongjae Bark in the women's 57kg freestyle repechage. Both wrestlers will also contest for bronze later in the day.

