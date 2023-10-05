Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena and an Indian 1-2 Finish For The Ages

In a dramatic men's javelin throw final at the 2023 Asian Games on Wednesday night, several elements emerged to make it a completely memorable contest.

There was an embarrassing technical glitch, a human error, ample demonstration of camaraderie and sportsman spirit and at the end result to gladden the billion Indian hearts --- all in less than two hours. At the end of all this at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, Indian throwers grabbed gold and silver for an unprecedented result in the history of Indian athletics, and also grabbed an Olympic qualification for Kishore Jena.

"If a third Indian thrower had come here then I am sure he would also be on the victory stand with us,’’ a beaming Neeraj said after the successfully defending his Asian Games title with his season best throw of 88.88m. Neeraj was happy that he will have company in Paris. "It is good that Jena has also qualified for the Olympics. It is always better to have your teammate with you,’’ said.