Asian Games: Jyothi, Aditi, Parneet Win Gold in Compound Women’s Team Archery

The Indian women's team fought back strongly to defeat Chinese Taipei 230-229 in a closely-fought final to win the gold medal in the Women's Team Compound archery competition, which took place at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre, at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

The Indian team, comprising archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur, struck precise arrows to overcome the Chinese Taipei team of Chen Yi-Hsuan, I-Jou Huang and Lu-Yun Wang in the competition held over 25 arrows at 50m range.

Each team took turns shooting two arrows each archer over four rounds and the Indian came back strongly after trailing by two points in the first round.