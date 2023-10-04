Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian games  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Full List of Indian Medal Winners Till 4 October

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Full List of Indian Medal Winners Till 4 October

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: India has won 81 medals so far including 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze.
Saima Andrabi
Asian Games
Updated:

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally Table: Updated List of Total Medals Won by India on 4 October 2023.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally Table: Updated List of Total Medals Won by India on 4 October 2023.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 officially began from 23 September 2023, and will conclude on 8 October. A total of 655 athletes are participating in the ongoing Asian Games across different sports.

The Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023 changes daily at the end of the day. The country with maximum gold medals leads the medals tally list followed by silver medal winners, and then bronze winners.

Till Wednesday, 4 October 2023, the total number of medals won by India is 81 including 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze. Talking about the country-wise medal tally, China is leading with 316 medals, followed by Japan who have won 147 medals so far. India is at number 4 in the Asian Games Medal Tally table.

Also ReadAsian Games: Archers Jyothi and Ojas Star as India Win Compound Mixed Team Gold

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Sport-wise List of Medals Won by Indian Athletes

Till date, the maximum number of medals for India have been won by athletics (29) followed by shooters (22). Here is the full list of medals won by India in different sports.

SportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Shooting79622
Athletics614929
Tennis1102
Squash1023
Equestrian1012
Archery1001
Cricket1001
Rowing0235
Boxing0145
Sailing0123
Badminton0101
Golf0101
Wushu0101
Roller sports0022
Canoeing0011
Table tennis0011
Wrestling0011
Kabaddi0000
Field Hockey0000
Bridge0000
Total18313281

Asian Games 2023: Indian Medal Winners on 4 October 2023 (Day 11)

 Archery - Mixed team compound (Gold)

  • Jyothi Surekha Vennam

  • Ojas Pravin Deotale

Athletics - Men's javelin throw (Gold)

  • Neeraj Chopra

Athletics - Men's 4 × 400 m relay (Gold)

  • Amoj Jacob

  • Rajesh Ramesh

  • Mohammad Anas Yahiya

  • Muhammad Ajmal

Boxing - Women's 75 kg (Silver)

  • Lovlina Borgohain

Athletics - Women's 800 m (Silver)

  • Harmilan Bains

Athletics - Men's 5000 m (Silver)

  • Avinash Sable

Athletics - Women's 4 × 400 m relay (Silver)

  • Vithya Ramraj

  • Subha Venkatesan

  • Aishwarya Mishra

  • Prachi Choudhary

Athletics - Men's javelin throw (Silver)

  • Kishore Jena

Athletics - Team 35 km race walk (Bronze)

  • Ram Baboo

  • Manju Rani

Squash - Mixed doubles (Bronze)

  • Abhay Singh

  • Anahat Singh

Boxing - Women's 57 kg (Bronze)

  • Parveen Hooda

Wrestling - Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg (Bronze)

  • Sunil

Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal in Athletics - Men's javelin throw today, and the India's medal tally has climbed to 81. India is at 4th position in the Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023. Check this space regularly for latest updates.

Asian Games 2023: Full List of Indian Medal Winners 

Here is the updated list of all Indian medal winners in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou.

Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team (Gold)

  • Divyansh Singh Panwar

  • Rudrankksh Patil

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Cricket - Women's tournament (Gold)

  • Harmanpreet Kaur        

  • Smriti Mandhana

  • Shafali Verma

  • Jemimah Rodrigues

  • Deepti Sharma

  • Richa Ghosh

  • Uma Chetry

  • Anusha Bareddy

  • Amanjot Kaur

  • Devika Vaidya

  • Pooja Vastrakar

  • Titas Sadhu

  • Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • Minnu Mani

  • Kanika Ahuja

Equestrian - Team Dressage (Gold)

  • Anush Agarwalla

  • Hriday Vipul Chheda

  • Divyakirti Singh

  • Sudipti Hajela

Shooting - Women's 25m pistol team (Gold)

  • Esha Singh

  • Manu Bhaker

  • Rhythm Sangwan

Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions (Gold)

  • Sift Kaur Samra

Shooting - Men's 10m air pistol team (Gold)

  • Arjun Singh Cheema

  • Shiva Narwal

  • Sarabjot Singh

Also ReadAsian Games: Manju Rani, Ram Baboo Win Bronze in 35km Race Walk Mixed Team

Shooting - Men's 50m rifle three positions team (Gold)

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

  • Akhil Sheoran

  • Swapnil Kusale

Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol (Gold)

  • Palak Gulia

Lawn Tennis - Mixed doubles (Gold)

  • Rohan Bopanna

  • Rutuja Bhosale

Shooting - Men's trap team (Gold)

  • Kynan Chenai

  • Prithviraj Tondaiman

  • Zoravar Singh Sandhu


Athletics - Men's 3000 m steeplechase (Gold)

  • Avinash Sable

Athletics - Men's shot put (Gold)

  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Athletics - Women's 5000 m (Gold)

  • Parul Chaudhary

Athletics - Women's javelin throw (Gold)

  • Annu Rani

Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle team (Silver)

  • Mehuli Ghosh

  • Ramita Jindal

  • Ashi Chouksey

Rowing - Men's lightweight double sculls (Silver)

  • Arvind Singh

  • Arjun Lal Jat

Rowing - Men's Coxed eight (Silver)

  • Jaswinder Singh

  • Bheem Singh

  • Punit Kumar

  • Ashish Goliyan

  • Neeraj Maan

  • Naresh Kalwaniya

  • Neetish Kumar

  • Charanjeet Singh

  • Dhananjay Pande

Sailing - Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 (Silver)

  • Neha Thakur

Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions team (Silver)

  • Ashi Chouksey

  • Sift Kaur Samra

  • Manini Kaushik

Shooting - Women's 25m pistol (Silver)

  • Esha Singh

Shooting - Men's skeet (Silver)

  • Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Wushu - Women's 60kg sanda (Silver)

  • Naorem Roshibina Devi

Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol team (Silver)

  • Divya T. S.

  • Esha Singh

  • Palak Gulia

Also ReadAsian Games: Lovlina Borgohain Bags Silver in Women’s 75KG Boxing
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lawn Tennis - Men's doubles (Silver)

  • Saketh Myneni

  • Ramkumar Ramanathan

Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol (Silver)

  • Esha Singh

Shooting - Men's 50m rifle 3 positions (Silver)

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Shooting - Mixed 10 metre air pistol (Silver)

  • Sarabjot Singh

  • Divya T. S.

Golf - Women's Individual (Silver)

  • Aditi Ashok

Shooting - Women's trap team (Silver)

  • Manisha Keer

  • Preeti Rajak

  • Rajeshwari Kumari

Athletics - Women's 1500 m (Silver)

  • Harmilan Bains

Athletics - Men's 1500 m (Silver)

  • Ajay Kumar Saroj

Athletics - Men's long (Silver)

  • Murali Sreeshankar

Also ReadAsian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Total Number of Medals Won by India Till 3 October

Athletics - Women's 100 m hurdles (Silver)

  • Jyothi Yarraji

Badminton - Men's team (Silver)

  • Lakshya Sen

  • Srikanth Kidambi

  • Prannoy H. S.

  • Mithun Manjunath

  • Chirag Shetty

  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

  • Arjun M.R.

  • Dhruv Kapila

  • Rohan Kapoor

  • K. Sai Pratheek

Athletics - Women's 3000 m steeplechase (Silver)

  • Parul Chaudhary

Athletics - Women's long jump (Silver)

  • Ancy Sojan

Athletics - Mixed 4×400 m relay (Silver)

  • Muhammad Ajmal

  • Vithya Ramraj

  • Rajesh Ramesh

  • Subha Venkatesan

Athletics - Men's 800 m (Silver)

  • Mohammed Afsal

Athletics - Men's decathlon (Silver)

  • Tejaswin Shankar

Rowing - Men's Coxless pair (Bronze)

  • Babu Lal Yadav

  • Lekh Ram

Rowing - Men's Quadruple sculls (Bronze)

  • Satnam Singh

  • Parminder Singh

  • Jakar Khan

  • Sukhmeet Singh

Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle (Bronze)

  • Ramita Jindal

Rowing - Men's Coxless four (Bronze)

  • Jaswinder Singh

  • Bheem Singh

  • Punit Kumar

  • Ashish

Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle (Bronze)

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Shooting - Men's 25m rapid fire pistol team (Bronze)

  • Adarsh Singh

  • Vijayveer Sidhu

  • Anish Bhanwala

Sailing - Men's Windsurfer - RS:X (Bronze)

  • Eabad Ali

Shooting - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions (Bronze)

  • Ashi Chouksey

Shooting - Men's skeet team (Bronze)

  • Gurjoat Siingh Khangura

  • Anantjeet Singh Naruka

  • Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

Sailing - Men's dinghy ILCA7 (Bronze)

  • Vishnu Saravanan

Also ReadAsian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Today: Live Streaming Details

Equestrian - Dressage individual (Bronze)

  • Anush Agarwalla

Squash - Women's team (Bronze)

  • Joshna Chinappa

  • Dipika Pallikal

  • Anahat Singh

  • Tanvi Khanna

Athletics - Women's shot put (Bronze)

  • Kiran Baliyan

Shooting - Men's trap (Bronze)

  • Kynan Chenai

Boxing - Women's 50 kg (Bronze)

  • Nikhat Zareen

Athletics - Men's 1500 m (Bronze)

  • Jinson Johnson

Athletics - Women's discus throw (Bronze)

  • Seema Punia

Athletics - Heptathlon (Bronze)

  • Agsara Nandini

Roller sports - Men's Speed skating (Bronze)

  • Vikram Ingale

  • Siddhant Kamble

  • Aryanpal Singh Ghuman

  • Anand Kumar

Roller sports - Women's Speed skating 3,000 m relay (Bronze)

  • Aarathy Kasturi Raj

  • Heeral Sadhu

  • Karthika Jagadeeshwaran

  • Sanjana Bathula

Table tennis - Women's doubles (Bronze)

  • Sutirtha Mukherjee

  • Ayhika Mukherjee

Athletics Women's 3000 m steeplechase (Bronze)

  • Priti Lamba

Canoeing - Men's sprint C-2 1000 m (Bronze)

  • Arjun Singh

  • Sunil Singh Salam

Boxing - Women's 54 kg (Bronze)

  • Preeti Pawar

Athletics - Women's 400 m hurdles (Bronze)

  • Vithya Ramraj

Athletics - Men's triple jump (Bronze)

  • Praveen Chithravel

Boxing - Men's +92 kg (Bronze)

  • Narinder Berwal

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally (Country-Wise)

In the overall Asian Games 2023 medal tally table (Country-Wise), following are the top countries based on the number of medals won.

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally Table.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 04 Oct 2023,09:01 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT