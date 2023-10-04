Asian Games: Manju Rani, Ram Baboo Win Bronze in 35km Race Walk Mixed Team

In the 35 km Race Walk Mixed Team, a country can put in teams comprising one male and one female or two male and two female participants. The best two timings are considered for medals.

China and Japan competed with two male and two female walkers while India, Hong Kong China and Indonesia had teams of one each.

China won the gold with a timing of 5:16:41 and set a new Asian Games record in the process while Japan took silver in 5:16:41.