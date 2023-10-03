Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian games  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Total Number of Medals Won by India Till 3 October

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Total Number of Medals Won by India Till 3 October

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: So far India has won 69 medals including 15 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze.
Saima Andrabi
Asian Games
Published:

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally Table: Updates List of Total Medals Won by India.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally Table: Updates List of Total Medals Won by India.
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally India: The 19th edition of Asian Games Hangzhou is underway. The multisport event officially commenced from 23 September, and will end with a closing ceremony on 8 October.

The overall Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023 changes after the end of the day. The country with maximum gold medals leads the medals tally list followed by silver medal winners, and then bronze winners.

Currently, a 655-member Indian contingent is taking part across different sports in the Asian Games 2023. So far, India has been able to win a total of 69 medals including 15 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze. In the country-wise Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023, India is at position 4.

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Sport-wise List of Medals Won by Indian Athletes

Till date, the maximum number of medals for India have been won by shooters (22) followed by athletics (22). Apart from these, the Indian players have earned medals in rowing (5), sailing (3), tennis (2), equestrian (2), cricket (1), wushu (1), squash (2), badminton (1), golf (1), boxing (3), roller sports (2), table tennis (1), and canoeing (2),

SportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Shooting79622
Athletics410822
Archery0000
Tennis1102
Equestrian1012
Squash1012
Cricket1001
Rowing0235
Sailing0123
Badminton0101
Golf0101
Wushu0101
Boxing0033
Roller sports0022
Canoeing0011
Table tennis0011
Total15262869

Asian Games 2023: Indian Medal Winners List Till 3 October 2023 (Day 10)

Here is the updated list of Indian medal winners in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou.

Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team (Gold)

  • Divyansh Singh Panwar

  • Rudrankksh Patil

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Cricket - Women's tournament (Gold)

  • Harmanpreet Kaur        

  • Smriti Mandhana

  • Shafali Verma

  • Jemimah Rodrigues

  • Deepti Sharma

  • Richa Ghosh

  • Uma Chetry

  • Anusha Bareddy

  • Amanjot Kaur

  • Devika Vaidya

  • Pooja Vastrakar

  • Titas Sadhu

  • Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • Minnu Mani

  • Kanika Ahuja

Equestrian - Team Dressage (Gold)

  • Anush Agarwalla

  • Hriday Vipul Chheda

  • Divyakirti Singh

  • Sudipti Hajela

Shooting - Women's 25m pistol team (Gold)

  • Esha Singh

  • Manu Bhaker

  • Rhythm Sangwan

Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions (Gold)

  • Sift Kaur Samra

Shooting - Men's 10m air pistol team (Gold)

  • Arjun Singh Cheema

  • Shiva Narwal

  • Sarabjot Singh

Shooting - Men's 50m rifle three positions team (Gold)

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

  • Akhil Sheoran

  • Swapnil Kusale

Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol (Gold)

  • Palak Gulia

Lawn Tennis - Mixed doubles (Gold)

  • Rohan Bopanna

  • Rutuja Bhosale

Shooting - Men's trap team (Gold)

  • Kynan Chenai

  • Prithviraj Tondaiman

  • Zoravar Singh Sandhu


Athletics - Men's 3000 m steeplechase (Gold)

  • Avinash Sable

Athletics - Men's shot put (Gold)

  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Athletics - Women's 5000 m (Gold)

  • Parul Chaudhary

Athletics - Women's javelin throw (Gold)

  • Annu Rani

After winning 9 medals on Tuesday, 3 October 2023 2023 (Day 10), the total number of medals won by India is now 69 including 15 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze. Check this space regularly for latest updates on Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally.

Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle team (Silver)

  • Mehuli Ghosh

  • Ramita Jindal

  • Ashi Chouksey

Rowing - Men's lightweight double sculls (Silver)

  • Arvind Singh

  • Arjun Lal Jat

Rowing - Men's Coxed eight (Silver)

  • Jaswinder Singh

  • Bheem Singh

  • Punit Kumar

  • Ashish Goliyan

  • Neeraj Maan

  • Naresh Kalwaniya

  • Neetish Kumar

  • Charanjeet Singh

  • Dhananjay Pande

Sailing - Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 (Silver)

  • Neha Thakur

Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions team (Silver)

  • Ashi Chouksey

  • Sift Kaur Samra

  • Manini Kaushik

Shooting - Women's 25m pistol (Silver)

  • Esha Singh

Shooting - Men's skeet (Silver)

  • Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Wushu - Women's 60kg sanda (Silver)

  • Naorem Roshibina Devi

Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol team (Silver)

  • Divya T. S.

  • Esha Singh

  • Palak Gulia

Lawn Tennis - Men's doubles (Silver)

  • Saketh Myneni

  • Ramkumar Ramanathan

Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol (Silver)

  • Esha Singh

Shooting - Men's 50m rifle 3 positions (Silver)

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Shooting - Mixed 10 metre air pistol (Silver)

  • Sarabjot Singh

  • Divya T. S.

Golf - Women's Individual (Silver)

  • Aditi Ashok

Shooting - Women's trap team (Silver)

  • Manisha Keer

  • Preeti Rajak

  • Rajeshwari Kumari

Athletics - Women's 1500 m (Silver)

  • Harmilan Bains

Athletics - Men's 1500 m (Silver)

  • Ajay Kumar Saroj

Athletics - Men's long (Silver)

  • Murali Sreeshankar

Athletics - Women's 100 m hurdles (Silver)

  • Jyothi Yarraji

Badminton - Men's team (Silver)

  • Lakshya Sen

  • Srikanth Kidambi

  • Prannoy H. S.

  • Mithun Manjunath

  • Chirag Shetty

  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

  • Arjun M.R.

  • Dhruv Kapila

  • Rohan Kapoor

  • K. Sai Pratheek

Athletics - Women's 3000 m steeplechase (Silver)

  • Parul Chaudhary

Athletics - Women's long jump (Silver)

  • Ancy Sojan

Athletics - Mixed 4×400 m relay (Silver)

  • Muhammad Ajmal

  • Vithya Ramraj

  • Rajesh Ramesh

  • Subha Venkatesan

Athletics - Men's 800 m (Silver)

  • Mohammed Afsal

Athletics - Men's decathlon (Silver)

  • Tejaswin Shankar

In the overall Asian Games medal tally table 2023, the position of India is 4. However, China is at the top, followed by Japan.
Rowing - Men's Coxless pair (Bronze)

  • Babu Lal Yadav

  • Lekh Ram

Rowing - Men's Quadruple sculls (Bronze)

  • Satnam Singh

  • Parminder Singh

  • Jakar Khan

  • Sukhmeet Singh

Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle (Bronze)

  • Ramita Jindal

Rowing - Men's Coxless four (Bronze)

  • Jaswinder Singh

  • Bheem Singh

  • Punit Kumar

  • Ashish

Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle (Bronze)

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Shooting - Men's 25m rapid fire pistol team (Bronze)

  • Adarsh Singh

  • Vijayveer Sidhu

  • Anish Bhanwala

Sailing - Men's Windsurfer - RS:X (Bronze)

  • Eabad Ali

Shooting - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions (Bronze)

  • Ashi Chouksey

Shooting - Men's skeet team (Bronze)

  • Gurjoat Siingh Khangura

  • Anantjeet Singh Naruka

  • Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

Sailing - Men's dinghy ILCA7 (Bronze)

  • Vishnu Saravanan

Equestrian - Dressage individual (Bronze)

  • Anush Agarwalla

Squash - Women's team (Bronze)

  • Joshna Chinappa

  • Dipika Pallikal

  • Anahat Singh

  • Tanvi Khanna

Athletics - Women's shot put (Bronze)

  • Kiran Baliyan

Shooting - Men's trap (Bronze)

  • Kynan Chenai

Boxing - Women's 50 kg (Bronze)

  • Nikhat Zareen

Athletics - Men's 1500 m (Bronze)

  • Jinson Johnson

Athletics - Women's discus throw (Bronze)

  • Seema Punia

Athletics - Heptathlon (Bronze)

  • Agsara Nandini

Roller sports - Men's Speed skating (Bronze)

  • Vikram Ingale

  • Siddhant Kamble

  • Aryanpal Singh Ghuman

  • Anand Kumar

Roller sports - Women's Speed skating 3,000 m relay (Bronze)

  • Aarathy Kasturi Raj

  • Heeral Sadhu

  • Karthika Jagadeeshwaran

  • Sanjana Bathula

Table tennis - Women's doubles (Bronze)

  • Sutirtha Mukherjee

  • Ayhika Mukherjee

Athletics Women's 3000 m steeplechase (Bronze)

  • Priti Lamba

Canoeing - Men's sprint C-2 1000 m (Bronze)

  • Arjun Singh

  • Sunil Singh Salam

Boxing - Women's 54 kg (Bronze)

  • Preeti Pawar

Athletics - Women's 400 m hurdles (Bronze)

  • Vithya Ramraj

Athletics - Men's triple jump (Bronze)

  • Praveen Chithravel

Boxing - Men's +92 kg (Bronze)

  • Narinder Berwal

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally (Country-Wise

In the overall Asian Games 2023 medal tally table (Country-Wise), following are the top countries based on the number of medals won.

Asian Games 2023 Country Wise MedalTally.

