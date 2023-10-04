Asian Games: Archers Jyothi and Ojas Star as India Win Compound Mixed Team Gold

In the final against the Korean pair of So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon, the Indian duo of Jyothi and Ojas got an early lead as they won the first round 40-39.

Korea's female archer Chaewon struck a nine and 10 while her teammate Jaehoon got two 10s. Both the Indians got two 10s each to take early advantage.

The Indians maintained their advantage in the second round too though both teams shot 40 each. However, a nine by Deotale in the third End allowed the Koreans to win it 40-39 and tie the score at 119-119.

However, in the final round, Ojas and Jyothi shot two perfect 10s each while the Koreans could manage only 39, a nine by the female Korean archer on the first arrow proving the stumbling block.

Thus, Jyothi and Ojas won the final 159-158 to clinch the gold medal.

This was their first medal in the Asian Games for both Jyothi and Ojas and both are in contention for more, having reached the final of their respective individual competitions.