Asian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Today: Live Streaming Details

Asian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details.
(Photo: PTI)
Asian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final: India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra is all set to paly the javelin throw final at the Asian Games 2023 today on Wednesday, 4 October 2023.
The 25 year old athlete will defend in the javelin throw finals in Hangzhou to earn the title of the continental crown. The Neeraj Chopra's final match today will be live streamed and telecasted in India.
Chopra earned his first gold medal at a global tournament in Budapest earlier this year, but he gave up his Diamond League title to Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic last month.
The Indian star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has an unbeaten record of 89.94m in the country. Today's final match at the Asian Games 2023 will be his last match of the year, and he would definitely want to conclude the year with something huge.
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem was expected to be a strong contender to Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023 Javelin Throw Final today. However, due to a knee injury, the Pakistani javelin ace has retreated from the ongoing Asian Games 2023.
The Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final at Asian Games 2023 will be played today on Wednesday, 4 October 2023.
The Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final at Asian Games 2023 will start at 4:35 pm IST.
The Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final at Asian Games 2023 will be live streamed on Sony Liv app and website.
The Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final at Asian Games 2023 will be live be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels like Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5.
