Asian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Today: Live Streaming Details

Asian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final: India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra is all set to paly the javelin throw final at the Asian Games 2023 today on Wednesday, 4 October 2023.

The 25 year old athlete will defend in the javelin throw finals in Hangzhou to earn the title of the continental crown. The Neeraj Chopra's final match today will be live streamed and telecasted in India.

Chopra earned his first gold medal at a global tournament in Budapest earlier this year, but he gave up his Diamond League title to Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic last month.