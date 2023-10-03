Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Total Number of Medals Won by India Till 3 October

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally India: The 19th edition of Asian Games Hangzhou is underway. The multisport event officially commenced from 23 September, and will end with a closing ceremony on 8 October.

The overall Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023 changes after the end of the day. The country with maximum gold medals leads the medals tally list followed by silver medal winners, and then bronze winners.

Currently, a 655-member Indian contingent is taking part across different sports in the Asian Games 2023. So far, India has been able to win a total of 69 medals including 15 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze. In the country-wise Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023, India is at position 4.