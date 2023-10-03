Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Total Number of Medals Won by India Till 3 October

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally India: The 19th edition of Asian Games Hangzhou is underway. The multisport event officially commenced from 23 September, and will end with a closing ceremony on 8 October.
The overall Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023 changes after the end of the day. The country with maximum gold medals leads the medals tally list followed by silver medal winners, and then bronze winners.
Currently, a 655-member Indian contingent is taking part across different sports in the Asian Games 2023. So far, India has been able to win a total of 69 medals including 15 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze. In the country-wise Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023, India is at position 4.
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Sport-wise List of Medals Won by Indian Athletes
Till date, the maximum number of medals for India have been won by shooters (22) followed by athletics (22). Apart from these, the Indian players have earned medals in rowing (5), sailing (3), tennis (2), equestrian (2), cricket (1), wushu (1), squash (2), badminton (1), golf (1), boxing (3), roller sports (2), table tennis (1), and canoeing (2),
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Shooting
|7
|9
|6
|22
|Athletics
|4
|10
|8
|22
|Archery
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennis
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Equestrian
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Squash
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Cricket
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rowing
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Sailing
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Badminton
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Golf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Wushu
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Boxing
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Roller sports
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Canoeing
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Table tennis
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Total
|15
|26
|28
|69
Asian Games 2023: Indian Medal Winners List Till 3 October 2023 (Day 10)
Here is the updated list of Indian medal winners in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou.
Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team (Gold)
Divyansh Singh Panwar
Rudrankksh Patil
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Cricket - Women's tournament (Gold)
Harmanpreet Kaur
Smriti Mandhana
Shafali Verma
Jemimah Rodrigues
Deepti Sharma
Richa Ghosh
Uma Chetry
Anusha Bareddy
Amanjot Kaur
Devika Vaidya
Pooja Vastrakar
Titas Sadhu
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Minnu Mani
Kanika Ahuja
Equestrian - Team Dressage (Gold)
Anush Agarwalla
Hriday Vipul Chheda
Divyakirti Singh
Sudipti Hajela
Shooting - Women's 25m pistol team (Gold)
Esha Singh
Manu Bhaker
Rhythm Sangwan
Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions (Gold)
Sift Kaur Samra
Shooting - Men's 10m air pistol team (Gold)
Arjun Singh Cheema
Shiva Narwal
Sarabjot Singh
Shooting - Men's 50m rifle three positions team (Gold)
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Akhil Sheoran
Swapnil Kusale
Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol (Gold)
Palak Gulia
Lawn Tennis - Mixed doubles (Gold)
Rohan Bopanna
Rutuja Bhosale
Shooting - Men's trap team (Gold)
Kynan Chenai
Prithviraj Tondaiman
Zoravar Singh Sandhu
Athletics - Men's 3000 m steeplechase (Gold)
Avinash Sable
Athletics - Men's shot put (Gold)
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Athletics - Women's 5000 m (Gold)
Parul Chaudhary
Athletics - Women's javelin throw (Gold)
Annu Rani
After winning 9 medals on Tuesday, 3 October 2023 2023 (Day 10), the total number of medals won by India is now 69 including 15 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze. Check this space regularly for latest updates on Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally.
Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle team (Silver)
Mehuli Ghosh
Ramita Jindal
Ashi Chouksey
Rowing - Men's lightweight double sculls (Silver)
Arvind Singh
Arjun Lal Jat
Rowing - Men's Coxed eight (Silver)
Jaswinder Singh
Bheem Singh
Punit Kumar
Ashish Goliyan
Neeraj Maan
Naresh Kalwaniya
Neetish Kumar
Charanjeet Singh
Dhananjay Pande
Sailing - Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 (Silver)
Neha Thakur
Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions team (Silver)
Ashi Chouksey
Sift Kaur Samra
Manini Kaushik
Shooting - Women's 25m pistol (Silver)
Esha Singh
Shooting - Men's skeet (Silver)
Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Wushu - Women's 60kg sanda (Silver)
Naorem Roshibina Devi
Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol team (Silver)
Divya T. S.
Esha Singh
Palak Gulia
Lawn Tennis - Men's doubles (Silver)
Saketh Myneni
Ramkumar Ramanathan
Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol (Silver)
Esha Singh
Shooting - Men's 50m rifle 3 positions (Silver)
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Shooting - Mixed 10 metre air pistol (Silver)
Sarabjot Singh
Divya T. S.
Golf - Women's Individual (Silver)
Aditi Ashok
Shooting - Women's trap team (Silver)
Manisha Keer
Preeti Rajak
Rajeshwari Kumari
Athletics - Women's 1500 m (Silver)
Harmilan Bains
Athletics - Men's 1500 m (Silver)
Ajay Kumar Saroj
Athletics - Men's long (Silver)
Murali Sreeshankar
Athletics - Women's 100 m hurdles (Silver)
Jyothi Yarraji
Badminton - Men's team (Silver)
Lakshya Sen
Srikanth Kidambi
Prannoy H. S.
Mithun Manjunath
Chirag Shetty
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Arjun M.R.
Dhruv Kapila
Rohan Kapoor
K. Sai Pratheek
Athletics - Women's 3000 m steeplechase (Silver)
Parul Chaudhary
Athletics - Women's long jump (Silver)
Ancy Sojan
Athletics - Mixed 4×400 m relay (Silver)
Muhammad Ajmal
Vithya Ramraj
Rajesh Ramesh
Subha Venkatesan
Athletics - Men's 800 m (Silver)
Mohammed Afsal
Athletics - Men's decathlon (Silver)
Tejaswin Shankar
In the overall Asian Games medal tally table 2023, the position of India is 4. However, China is at the top, followed by Japan.
Rowing - Men's Coxless pair (Bronze)
Babu Lal Yadav
Lekh Ram
Rowing - Men's Quadruple sculls (Bronze)
Satnam Singh
Parminder Singh
Jakar Khan
Sukhmeet Singh
Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle (Bronze)
Ramita Jindal
Rowing - Men's Coxless four (Bronze)
Jaswinder Singh
Bheem Singh
Punit Kumar
Ashish
Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle (Bronze)
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Shooting - Men's 25m rapid fire pistol team (Bronze)
Adarsh Singh
Vijayveer Sidhu
Anish Bhanwala
Sailing - Men's Windsurfer - RS:X (Bronze)
Eabad Ali
Shooting - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions (Bronze)
Ashi Chouksey
Shooting - Men's skeet team (Bronze)
Gurjoat Siingh Khangura
Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
Sailing - Men's dinghy ILCA7 (Bronze)
Vishnu Saravanan
Equestrian - Dressage individual (Bronze)
Anush Agarwalla
Squash - Women's team (Bronze)
Joshna Chinappa
Dipika Pallikal
Anahat Singh
Tanvi Khanna
Athletics - Women's shot put (Bronze)
Kiran Baliyan
Shooting - Men's trap (Bronze)
Kynan Chenai
Boxing - Women's 50 kg (Bronze)
Nikhat Zareen
Athletics - Men's 1500 m (Bronze)
Jinson Johnson
Athletics - Women's discus throw (Bronze)
Seema Punia
Athletics - Heptathlon (Bronze)
Agsara Nandini
Roller sports - Men's Speed skating (Bronze)
Vikram Ingale
Siddhant Kamble
Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
Anand Kumar
Roller sports - Women's Speed skating 3,000 m relay (Bronze)
Aarathy Kasturi Raj
Heeral Sadhu
Karthika Jagadeeshwaran
Sanjana Bathula
Table tennis - Women's doubles (Bronze)
Sutirtha Mukherjee
Ayhika Mukherjee
Athletics Women's 3000 m steeplechase (Bronze)
Priti Lamba
Canoeing - Men's sprint C-2 1000 m (Bronze)
Arjun Singh
Sunil Singh Salam
Boxing - Women's 54 kg (Bronze)
Preeti Pawar
Athletics - Women's 400 m hurdles (Bronze)
Vithya Ramraj
Athletics - Men's triple jump (Bronze)
Praveen Chithravel
Boxing - Men's +92 kg (Bronze)
Narinder Berwal
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally (Country-Wise
In the overall Asian Games 2023 medal tally table (Country-Wise), following are the top countries based on the number of medals won.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)