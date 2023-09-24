Asian Games 2023 Live: India Win Silver In Women's Shooting & Men's Rowing

Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh win Silver medal in Rowing (Men's Light weight Double Sculls).
Image: Twitter/India_AllSports
India's medal count at the 2023 Asian Games has been opened by the women's 10m Air Rifle team of Ramita, Mehuli and Ashi who have bagged a silver.
India duo of Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh win silver in Men's Light weight Double Sculls.
India’s boxing champion Nikhat Zareen will also start her debut Asian Games campaign with a women’s 50kg round of 32 bout against Vietnam’s Thi Tam Nguyen.
The Indian women’s cricket team can also confirm a medal if they beat Bangladesh in the semi-finals.
Both the men’s and women’s football teams are also in action in group matches.
The Indian rowing duo of Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh have won the first Indian medal in rowing at the Asian Games. The pair have bagged a silver in Men's Light Weight Double Sculls with a timing of 6:28:18.
The Indian trio of Ramita, Mehuli and Chouksey win silver in women's 10m Air Rifle Team with a total tally of 1886.0. Mehuli and Ramita have qualified for the final and will be in action at 9:15am.
The India trio bags silver.
Ramita - 106.0
Mehuli Ghosh - 105.9
Ashi Chouksey - 103.4
Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh in action now in final of Men's Light weight Double Sculls.
Men's 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification starts. The final will consist of the top six shooters. For India, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, and Anish will compete.
After 7 overs, Bangladesh are 4 wickets down with just 23 runs on board. What a start from the bowlers from team India. Pooja Vastrakar has scalped 3 wickets while Titas Sadhu has one wicket to her name.
Ramita - 105.4
Mehuli Ghosh - 104.9
Ashi Chouksey - 102.5
Kiran and Anshika Bharti of India come in at position 9 in the Women's Lightweight Double Sculls with a time of 7:40:84, which is 13.93 seconds slower than Thailand, who took first place in Final B.
China clinched the first gold medal in the women's lightweight doubles sculls. With a remarkable 9.71 seconds, Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping outran their rivals and crossed the finish line first.
Ramita - 104.3
Mehuli Ghosh - 105.1
Ashi Chouksey - 104.8
10m Air Rifle Team Event - India’s is in the second spot in the India is in second place in the women's team competition. Mongolia is in third place, with China in first.
Mehuli Ghosh - 105.2
Ramita - 10.5 - 10.6 - 10.6 - 10.6 - 10.5 - 10.4 - 10.1
Ashi Chouksey - 104.9
Mehuli Ghosh - 105.7
Ramita - 106.7
Ashi Chouksey - 104.5
Mehuli Ghosh - 104.6
Ramita - 104.3
Ashi Chouksey - 103.2
Ramita jumps to the second spot. She's second during her third series with her average being 10.550/shot.
India now have two shooters in top-8.
3 Indian shooters take part in the women's 10m air rifle - Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey, and Ramita - Mehuli Ghosh is now ranked fifth in the standings after scoring 105.7 in her second series after scoring 104.6 in her first. She is now the only Indian in the top eight.
Live action from Table Tennis begins with India's D.P. Chitale up against Nepal's Sikka Suwal Shreshtha. India has the lead.
India vs Bangladesh Women's Cricket Semifinal 1 Toss Update: Cricket action is about to begin in Hangzhou as Bangladesh Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first again India in the Semifinal at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou.
Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates, Day 1: Good morning! Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 1 of the 19th Asian Games from Hangzhou. Stay tuned for live updates!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 24 Sep 2023,05:57 AM IST