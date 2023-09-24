Asian Games 2023 Live: India Win Silver In Women's Shooting & Men's Rowing

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian games  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian Games 2023 Live: India Win Silver In Women's Shooting & Men's Rowing

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates: Medals will be on offer in fencing, rowing, shooting and swimming on Day 1.
Kanika Singh
Asian Games
Updated:

Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh win Silver medal in Rowing (Men's Light weight Double Sculls).

Image: Twitter/India_AllSports

  • India's medal count at the 2023 Asian Games has been opened by the women's 10m Air Rifle team of Ramita, Mehuli and Ashi who have bagged a silver.

  • India duo of Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh win silver in Men's Light weight Double Sculls.

  • India’s boxing champion Nikhat Zareen will also start her debut Asian Games campaign with a women’s 50kg round of 32 bout against Vietnam’s Thi Tam Nguyen.

  • The Indian women’s cricket team can also confirm a medal if they beat Bangladesh in the semi-finals.

  • Both the men’s and women’s football teams are also in action in group matches.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: India Win Second Silver

The Indian rowing duo of Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh have won the first Indian medal in rowing at the Asian Games. The pair have bagged a silver in Men's Light Weight Double Sculls with a timing of 6:28:18.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: India Win Silver

The Indian trio of Ramita, Mehuli and Chouksey win silver in women's 10m Air Rifle Team with a total tally of 1886.0.  Mehuli and Ramita have qualified for the final and will be in action at 9:15am.

The India trio bags silver.

Also ReadAsian Games: India Open Medal Count With Women's 10m Air Rifle Team Silver

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Shooting Scores, Series 6 scores

Ramita - 106.0

Mehuli Ghosh - 105.9

Ashi Chouksey - 103.4

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Rowing Men's Update

Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh in action now in final of Men's Light weight Double Sculls.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Men's Shooting Kickstarts

Men's 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification starts. The final will consist of the top six shooters. For India, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, and Anish will compete.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Our Shooters In Action

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: IND vs BAN Women Updates

After 7 overs, Bangladesh are 4 wickets down with just 23 runs on board. What a start from the bowlers from team India. Pooja Vastrakar has scalped 3 wickets while Titas Sadhu has one wicket to her name.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Shooting Scores, Series 5 scores

Ramita - 105.4

Mehuli Ghosh - 104.9

Ashi Chouksey - 102.5

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Indian Women In Rowing

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: China Clinch First Gold Medal

Kiran and Anshika Bharti of India come in at position 9 in the Women's Lightweight Double Sculls with a time of 7:40:84, which is 13.93 seconds slower than Thailand, who took first place in Final B.

China clinched the first gold medal in the women's lightweight doubles sculls. With a remarkable 9.71 seconds, Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping outran their rivals and crossed the finish line first.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Series 4 scores

Ramita - 104.3

Mehuli Ghosh - 105.1

Ashi Chouksey - 104.8

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Standings

10m Air Rifle Team Event - India’s is in the second spot in the India is in second place in the women's team competition. Mongolia is in third place, with China in first.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Series 3 scores

Mehuli Ghosh - 105.2

Ramita - 10.5 - 10.6 - 10.6 - 10.6 - 10.5 - 10.4 - 10.1

Ashi Chouksey - 104.9

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Series 2 scores

Mehuli Ghosh - 105.7

Ramita - 106.7

Ashi Chouksey - 104.5

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Series 1 scores

Mehuli Ghosh - 104.6

Ramita - 104.3

Ashi Chouksey - 103.2

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Ramita In Action

Ramita jumps to the second spot. She's second during her third series with her average being 10.550/shot.

India now have two shooters in top-8.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Mehuli Kickstarts For India 

3 Indian shooters take part in the women's 10m air rifle - Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey, and Ramita - Mehuli Ghosh is now ranked fifth in the standings after scoring 105.7 in her second series after scoring 104.6 in her first. She is now the only Indian in the top eight.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Table Tennis

Live action from Table Tennis begins with India's D.P. Chitale up against Nepal's Sikka Suwal Shreshtha. India has the lead.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: A Look At The Events

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: India vs Bangladesh Toss Update

India vs Bangladesh Women's Cricket Semifinal 1 Toss Update: Cricket action is about to begin in Hangzhou as Bangladesh Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first again India in the Semifinal at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates, Day 1: Good morning! Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 1 of the 19th Asian Games from Hangzhou. Stay tuned for live updates!

Published: 24 Sep 2023,05:57 AM IST

