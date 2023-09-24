Asian Games 2023 Live: India Win Silver In Women's Shooting & Men's Rowing

Kiran and Anshika Bharti of India come in at position 9 in the Women's Lightweight Double Sculls with a time of 7:40:84, which is 13.93 seconds slower than Thailand, who took first place in Final B.

China clinched the first gold medal in the women's lightweight doubles sculls. With a remarkable 9.71 seconds, Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping outran their rivals and crossed the finish line first.