Asian Games: Indian Hockey Team Registers Dominant 16-0 Win Over Uzbekistan

Indian Men's Hockey Team started their campaign at the 19th Asian Games with a massive 16-0 win over Uzbekistan in a Pool A match here on Sunday.

Varun Kumar (12', 36', 50', 52') scored four goals, while Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (7', 24', 53'), and Mandeep Singh (18', 27', 28') scored hat-tricks each. Sukhjeet Singh (37', 42') scored a brace, while Abhishek (17'), Amit Rohidas (38'), Shamsher Singh (43'), and Sanjay (57') scored a goal each for India.

India began on the front foot straightaway building dangerous moves from the right flank to trouble Uzbekistan's defence. With Uzbeks defending in numbers, India started searching for gaps to penetrate the circle. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (7') broke the resistance with a reverse hit into the back of the nets and put India ahead.