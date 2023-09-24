2023 Asian Games: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Bag Rowing Silver for India

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh opened India's medal tally in rowing at the 2023 Asian Games, bagging a silver in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls pair event, finishing behind gold medallists China.

The Tokyo Olympics veterans finished with a time of 6:28.18 while China topped the race with 6:23.16. The pair from Uzbekistan won the bronze with a time of 6:33.42.

India were in contention in five medal events in rowing on Sunday morning at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou, with three events still to go.