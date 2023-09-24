Asian Games: India Open Medal Count With Women's 10m Air Rifle Team Silver

India's medal count at the 2023 Asian Games has been opened by the shooters with the team of Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita winning a silver in the team event of the 10m air rifle event.

The qualification round for the individual event also was counted as the scores for the team event and India finished with a total of 1886.0 points to finish second, behind hosts China who bagged the gold with 1896.6 points. Mongolia won the bronze with 1880.0.

Ramita was the top shooter for India in the round, finishing second overall in the qualifier with a score of 631.9. Mehuli finished fifth with 630.8 points and Ashi ended with 623.3.

Ramita and Mehuli will be seen in action later today in the final of the women's individual 10m air rifle event.