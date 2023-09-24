2023 Asian Games: After Team Silver, Ramita Bags Bronze in 10m Air Rifle Final

Ramita started the final strong and remained in the top three for most of it while Mehuli fought hard before finally getting eliminated in the fourth position.

While Ramita was in great form in the final, the score of 9.9 midway through the final pulled her back and though the youngster from Haryana tried to recover with consistent shots in the range of 10.7 in her last five attempts, it was still not enough in the end to help her overtake the Chinese opponent.

She finished with a score of 230.1.

"It is part of the game. You can't think too much about one bad shot and rather focus on your one. I did just that after that bad shot and I am happy to win my first medal in the senior category," said Ramita after her victory.

She said she will now focus on the upcoming Asian Championship where she will get a chance to win a quota place for the Paris Olympics. Though the Baku World Cup last month was Ramita's first international event at the senior level, the young shooter, who has won gold in Junior World Championships for India, said she was very happy to have won two medals on the first day of competition.