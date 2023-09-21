Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 21 September: Events, Timings, and Fixtures

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 21 September 2023.
Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for Thursday, 21 September 2023: The 19th edition of Asian Games has already started, however, the opening ceremony is scheduled for 23 September 2023.
This year, Asian Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, China. A total of 40 sports events across 61 disciplines will take place. All the sports competitions will be held across 56 venues in Hangzhou. The Asian Games closing ceremony will take place on 8 October 2023.
The Indian contingent list in the Asian Games is 921, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff. This is the country's biggest-ever contingent in the Asian Games.
The Indian Schedule for Asian Games 2023 on 21 September includes sports events like rowing, football, sailing, cricket, and more.
Here is the Asian Games 2023 India schedule for different events on Thursday, 21 September 2023.
Thursday, 21 September: Women lightweight double scull (LW2X) from 6:30 am to 9:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September: Men lightweight double scull (LM2X) from 6:30 am to 9:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September: Women double scull (W2X) from 6:30 am to 9:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September: Men double scull (M2X) from 6:30 am to 9:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September: Women coxless four (W4-) from 6:30 am to 9:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September: Men coxless pair (M2-) from 6:30 am to 9:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September: Men coxed eight (M8+) from 6:30 am to 9:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September: Women single scull (W1X) from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Thursday, 21 September: Men single scull (M1X) from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Thursday, 21 September: Women coxless pair (W2-) from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Thursday, 21 September: Men coxless four (M4-) from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Thursday, 21 September: Women quadruple scull (W4X) from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Thursday, 21 September: Men quadruple scull (M4X) from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Thursday, 21 September: Women coxed eight (W8+) from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Women coxless four (W4-): Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, and Rukmani.
Women lightweight double scull (LW2X): Kiran and Anshika Bharti.
Men coxless pair (M2-): Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram.
Men double scull (M2X): Parminder Singh and Satnam Singh.
Men lightweight double scull (LM2X): Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh.
Men quadruple scull (M4X): Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh.
Men coxed eight (M8+): Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, and Punit Kumar.
Men coxless four (M4-): Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, and Punit Kumar.
Men single scull (M1X): Balraj Panwar.
Women coxed eight (W8+): G Geetanjali, Ritu Kaudi, Sonali Swain, H Tendenthoi Devi, Varsha KB, Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, and Rukmani.
Substitutes: Ashish Goliyan (men), Kulwinder Singh (men), Rose Mestica Meril A (women), and Archa Aji (women).
Thursday, 21 September: India vs TBD Quarter-final 1 (QF 1) at 6:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September: Pakistan vs TBD Quarter-final 2 (QF 2) at 11:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil; Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu at 7:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Women's Windsurfing - iQFoil at 7:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Men's Skiff - 49er; KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Women's Skiff - 49erFX; Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma at 7:40 am.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Mixed Dinghy - 470; Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara at 7:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4; Adhvait Menon at 7:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4; Neha Thakur at 7:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Women's Kite - IKA Formula Kite.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite; Chitresh Tatha at 11:34 am.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6; Nethra Kumanan at 11:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17; Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan at 11:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Men's Windsurfer - RS:X; Eabad Ali at 11:30 am.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Men's Dinghy - ILCA7; Vishnu Saravanan at 11:40 am.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Women's Windsurfer - RS:X; Ishwariya Ganesh at 11:40 am.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Women's Football; India vs Taipei Group Stage Match at 5 pm.
Thursday, 21 September 2023: Men's Football; India vs Bangladesh (1:30 pm) at Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium.
