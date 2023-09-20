2023 Asian Games: For Some It’s Last Dance, for Many - Onset of Lustrous Careers

With a strong contingent comprising 655 athletes across 40 out of 61 sports, India’s squad at the 2023 Asian Games is poised for an impressive showing in China’s Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8.

Focusing on disciplines like cricket, field hockey, archery, chess, wrestling, javelin throw, shooting, and badminton, the athletes will aim at an even higher medal-haul than the previous edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018 when it won its largest-ever tally of 70 medals, including 16 golds, to place eighth overall.