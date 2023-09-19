Asian Games: Burden of Expectations Weigh Heavy on the Shoulders of Athletes

Been there, done that -- Indian athletics' golden boy Neeraj Chopra will defend the men's javelin throw title he won in Jakarta in 2018 at the Asian Games starting in Hangzhou, China, on 23 September.

But will he actually participate in Hangzhou? That is a million-dollar question, and the answer to this will be out only after the competition begins.

Besieged by injuries this season, Chopra made history by winning the gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, last month.

Speaking to the media a few days after that triumph, Chopra confirmed that he plans to participate in the Diamond League Final and the Asian Games.