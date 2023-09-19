At The 2023 Asian Games, India's Young Archery Team's Aiming For the Bullseye

The Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center will be hosting the archery competitions for the Asian Games 2023 from October 1 to 7. The schedule will include events in both the recurve and the non-Olympic compound disciplines.

With the exception of compound archer Abhishek Verma, the 2014 Incheon Games men's compound silver medalist, and former Olympian recurve archer Atanu Das, who are seasoned competitors, the Indian contingent boasts several young players who can help India's bid for archery medals in Hangzhou.