Asian Games: Indian men’s volleyball team beat Cambodia 3-0

Indian Volleyball Team at the 2023 Asian Games.
Image: IANS
The Indian men's volleyball team began their Asian Games campaign with a 3-0 win over Cambodia in Pool C on Tuesday at CXC Gymnasium, in Hangzhou.
According to information received here, India won the match 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-19).
On Wednesday, India will take on world No.27 South Korea.
As per records, the Indian men’s team have won a total of three volleyball medals so far in Asian Games. In 1962, they finished runners-up. India's other two medals were bronze won in 1958 and 1986.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined