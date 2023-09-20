Asian Games: Indian men’s volleyball team beat Cambodia 3-0

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Other sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian Games: Indian men’s volleyball team beat Cambodia 3-0

The Indian men's volleyball team began their Asian Games campaign with a 3-0 win over Cambodia in Pool C on Tuesday
Indian Volleyball Team at the 2023 Asian Games.

The Indian men's volleyball team began their Asian Games campaign with a 3-0 win over Cambodia in Pool C on Tuesday at CXC Gymnasium, in Hangzhou.

According to information received here, India won the match 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-19).

On Wednesday, India will take on world No.27 South Korea. 

A total of 19 teams are participating in men's volleyball at the Hangzhou Games.

As per records, the Indian men’s team have won a total of three volleyball medals so far in Asian Games. In 1962, they finished runners-up. India's other two medals were bronze won in 1958 and 1986. 

