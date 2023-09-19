Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 19 September: Event, Time & Live Streaming

Asian Games 2023 Schedule of India on 19th September 2023: Events, Timing, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast, Indian Squad, and More: The 19th edition of Asian Games is scheduled to kickstart from 23 September with the opening ceremony. However, prior to the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony, some of the competitions will commence from today, 19 September.
This year, Asian Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, China. The Indian contingent list in the Asian Games is 921, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff.
A total of 40 sports across 61 disciplines will be held during the forthcoming Asian Games 2023. The Asian Games closing ceremony will take place on 8 October 2023.
Asian Games 2023 Schedule of India on 19th September 2023
On Tuesday, 19 September 2023, two events will take place as per the Asian Games 2023 India Schedule, including Men’s Volleyball and Men's Football.
|Day
|Date
|Event Name
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Tuesday
|19-Sep-23
|Men's Football
|India vs China
|5:00 PM
|Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium, Hangzhou
|Tuesday
|19-Sep-23
|Men's Volleyball
|India vs Cambodia
|4:30 PM
|China Textile City Sports Centre Gymnasium, Hangzhou
Asian Games 2023 India Schedule: Which Events Will Take Place Today?
According to the Asian Games 2023 Schedule, Indian athletes will compete in football and volleyball matches today.
Asian Games 2023: When Will the India vs Cambodia Volleyball Match Start Today?
The India vs Cambodia volleyball match will start at 4:30 pm IST.
Asian Games 2023: When Will the India vs China Football Match Start Today?
The India vs China football match will start at 5 pm IST.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Asian Games 2023?
The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Asian Games 2023?
The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Football Squad
The players that will play in the Indian Men's football team during the Asian Games 2023 are:
Gurmeet Singh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh Anjukandan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Rahim Ali, Vincy Bareto, Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, and Samuel James.
Asian Games 2023: India Men's Volleyball Squad
The players that will play in the Indian Men's volleyball team during the Asian Games 2023 are:
Amit, Vinit Kumar, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, Erin Varghese, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, and Ukkrapandian Mohan.
