Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 19 September: Event, Time & Live Streaming

Asian Games 2023 Schedule of India on 19th September 2023: Events, Timing, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast, Indian Squad, and More: The 19th edition of Asian Games is scheduled to kickstart from 23 September with the opening ceremony. However, prior to the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony, some of the competitions will commence from today, 19 September.

This year, Asian Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, China. The Indian contingent list in the Asian Games is 921, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff.

A total of 40 sports across 61 disciplines will be held during the forthcoming Asian Games 2023. The Asian Games closing ceremony will take place on 8 October 2023.