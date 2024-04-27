Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Archery World Cup: Indian Women’s Compound Team Bags Gold in Shanghai

Archery World Cup: Indian Women’s Compound Team Bags Gold in Shanghai

Indian women's compound Archery team has won the Shanghai World Cup after defeating Italy with a score 236-225.
IANS
Sports
Published:

Archery World Cup: Indian women's compound Archery team has won the Shanghai World Cup after defeating Italy with a score 236-225.

|

(Photo: Twitter/india_archery)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Archery World Cup:&nbsp;Indian women's compound Archery team has won the Shanghai World Cup after defeating Italy with a score 236-225.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

World Champion Indian women's compound Archery team of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami & Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the Shanghai World Cup after defeating Italy in the summit clash with a score 236-225 on Saturday.

The Indian women's team, who are the reigning world champions and seeded No. 1 here, set up a title clash with Italy, defeating Turkey and Estonia to confirm their status as the leading side in the category.

The trio of reigning U-18 and senior champion Aditi, Asian Games gold-medalist Jyothi and Parneet Kaur dropped just 10 points through the two matches to confirm their superiority.

Also ReadRemarkable 19 Shooters Earn 2024 Paris Olympics Quota – Know Who They Are
Also ReadStory of Aditi Swami | The Gold-Winning Archer Who Was Inspired by Ram & Arjun
Also ReadWrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Vinesh, Anshu & Reetika Earn Paris Olympics Quotas

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT