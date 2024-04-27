Archery World Cup: Indian Women’s Compound Team Bags Gold in Shanghai

Archery World Cup: Indian women's compound Archery team has won the Shanghai World Cup after defeating Italy with a score 236-225.
(Photo: Twitter/india_archery)
World Champion Indian women's compound Archery team of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami & Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the Shanghai World Cup after defeating Italy in the summit clash with a score 236-225 on Saturday.
The trio of reigning U-18 and senior champion Aditi, Asian Games gold-medalist Jyothi and Parneet Kaur dropped just 10 points through the two matches to confirm their superiority.