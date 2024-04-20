Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Vinesh Phogat Earns 2024 Paris Olympics Quota

Vinesh Phogat earned a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
(Photo: UWW)
In a stunning return to her near-best when the stakes were high and the margin of mistakes slim, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat delivered a spectacular performance to earn a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the 2024 Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament, which is being held in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek, Vinesh qualified for the final of the women’s freestyle 5kg category.
Vinesh had a flawless first game, where she defeated South Korea’s Cheon Miran 10-0 in the round of 16 tie. Then in the quarter-finals, she defeated Cambodia’s Dit Samnang via VFA (Victory by Fall), taking less than a minute to secure the win.
Notably, the category she competed in, 50kg, does not happen to be her preferred category. The two-time World Championships bronze medallist had won both of those honours in the 53kg category.
However, with Antim Panghal having already earned a quota in the 50kg category, courtesy of her bronze triumph at the 2023 World Championships, Vinesh had participated in both 50kg and 53kg categories at the National trials on 11 March. While she was defeated in the 53kg category by Railways’ Anju, Vinesh emerged victorious in the 53kg category, beating Shivani 11-6.
What makes her achievement more remarkable is that Vinesh had to miss much of the 2023 season, wherein she had first emerged as among the prominent faces in the protest against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and then, sustained a knee injury which ruled her out of the Asian Games. Prior to that, she also could not compete at the Polyàk Imre Memorial Ranking Series in Hungary owing to fever and food poisoning.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)