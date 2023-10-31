Story of Aditi Swami | The Gold-Winning Archer Who Was Inspired by Ram & Arjun

The All-Female Crew of Role Models

A rapid ascendancy saw the archer becoming a part of the Indian team a few months before she turned 16.

Recalling the call-up, she says “I had goosebumps when I got into the Indian team at a very young age. It felt surreal that those whom I had seen on TV and considered my role models were now my teammates.”

Among the role models, the most prominent was Jyothi Surekha Vennam – the 27-year-old archer, whose first Asian Games medal came a couple of years before Aditi had picked up the bow.