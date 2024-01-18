Shoot Your Shot, India – Remarkable 17 Shooters Earn 2024 Paris Olympics Quota

The final Olympics contingent will be decided upon the Final Average Score (FAS) of a shooter.

Every eligible shooter will have to appear in at least three of the four national trials. The scores of those trials, called the OST (Olympic Selection Trial) score – the best of three to be considered for those who appear in all four trials – will then be accumulated for the FAS calculation, while the 17 shooters who have earned a quota will be given an additional point as Quota Bonus Point (QBP).

The summation of the top three OST scores and the QBP will be divided by three to determine a shooter’s FAS. In case of a tiebreak, bonus points will be considered, with the top four finishers of a trial being awarded 0.75, 0.50, 0.25 and 0.10 points respectively. NRAI, although, have stated the bonus points will not be considered should there be no ties.

Scoring system:

Final Average Score (FAS) = (Summation of top three OST scores + Quota Bonus Point) ÷ 3