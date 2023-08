World Athletics Championships: Full Schedule of 28 Indian Athletes Competing

World Athletics Championships will be taking place in Budapest, Hungary from 19-27 August 2023. A total of 28 Indian players will be taking part in the 9 day long event with Neeraj Chopra looking to repeat his performance from last year where he bagged his maiden World Championship silver.

A total of 202 countries will be participating in this global event across 49 events.

Here's the full schedule of the Indian contingent: