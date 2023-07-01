Still Far From My Best: Neeraj Chopra After Winning Lausanne Diamond League 2023

Want To Fix Some Issues in Training: Neeraj Chopra

"I wanted to win so I'm super happy with the results but I also want to go back to training and fix some of the things that I noticed and that are going to make me stronger. Lausanne always treats me well. Last year I won and this year too, so I look forward to coming again next year and win again! The next competition, Budapest, will be a big one for me!" the Olympic champion further added about his triumph.

On Friday, 30 June, Neeraj started with a foul and then had 83.52m and 85.04m throws. He had another foul in the fourth round before coming up with his winning throw of 87.66m next. His sixth and last throw was 84.15m.

Earlier, Neeraj had won the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Doha on 5 May with a throw of 88.67m.