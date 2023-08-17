World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023: The World Athletics Championships 2023 is all set to kick off from Saturday, 19 August 2023. This year, the World Athletics Championships will be hosted in Budapest.
The Previous Edition of WCH (World Athletics Championships) was held in Oregon. A total of 28 athletes from Indian contingent will participate in the upcoming World Athletics Championships Budapest 23. However, the major focus will be on the Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, a silver medallist in the 2022 World Championships.
Besides, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar who won a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships, will also be the one on the focal point. Out of 28 Indian athletes, 15 of them will be participating in the World Athletics Championships for the first time.
When Will the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 Start?
The World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 will start from Saturday, 19 August 2023.
When Will the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 End?
The World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 will end on Sunday, 27 August 2023.
The former World U20 Athletics Championships silver medallist Shaili Singh is the youngest member from the Indian contingent to participate in the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.
Where Will Be the World Athletics Championships 2023 Held?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 will take place in Budapest.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 in India?
According to an official press release by Viacom18, the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
"Securing the rights of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 is a testament to our commitment to offering top-tier global sporting properties to our viewers on their preferred platform with no barriers to access," said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions Hursh Shrivastava.
The press release further stated, "To enhance the live-viewing experience, JioCinema will present a 360-degree coverage that will include previews, exclusive interviews, analysis & expert opinions on the elite Indian athletes as they go toe-to-toe with the world’s best in Budapest."
